One accused in student’s murder case arrested

PESHAWAR: Police on Monday said they had arrested one of the two accused involved in the murder of a college student during a mobile snatching bid on the Suri Pul a few days back.

A college student Hassaan Tariq, 17, son of Mufti Tariq, was shot dead by robbers for offering resistance in the busy and heavily guarded Suri Pul area of the provincial capital recently.

“One of the gang members, Shahsawar, an Afghan national, presently living in Dabgari, has been arrested. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accomplice of the arrested criminal,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Anwar told media persons on Monday.

The official said the motorbike used in the crime had been recovered. He added the arrested robber had been involved instreet crimes for the last over a year.According to CCPO, the details of the case had been shared with the aggrieved family and they had expressed satisfaction over it.

According to police, the intermediate student of Edwardes College Peshawar Hassaan Tariq was on way home in an autorickshaw from college when armed motorcyclists intercepted the three-wheeler near the Suri Pul.

The official said the student offered resistance to which the snatchers opened fire at him and escaped. The wounded student was taken to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

The incident shocked the entire provincial capital after photos of the student went viral. The students and people from various walks of life protested on roads and social media to condemn the incident.

The college students staged a big protest at the Assembly Chowk and disrupted traffic on the nearby GT Road to register anger at the killing and urge police to arrest the killers. The mounting protests forced caretaker Information Minister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel to visit the college and family home of the student for consolation and assurance that the culprits would be brought to justice. The incident was shocking as it happened broad daylight in the vicinity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Peshawar High Court and other important offices in .