Swat police claim killing robber

MINGORA: The Swat police claimed to have killed the alleged robber during an encounter in Charsadda district and arrested five other members of the gang and recovered Rs8,50,000 along with a pistol from their possession.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiaullah Gandapur said that on October 8, a flour trader from Mingora city, Abdul Kareem, reported a robbery in which armed men had allegedly snatched Rs17,95,000 from him on Gumbad Mera Road.

He added that the police team apprehended members of the gang, identified as Swali Khan and Shahzad Ashraf from Haripur, Akbar Khan from Charsadda Road in Peshawar, Hazrat Umar from Charsadda, and Rehman Gul from Timergara.

He said the main ringleader, Hayat Khan, also known as Hayatay from Charsadda, was killed. The official said Hayat was wanted by the police in various cases.