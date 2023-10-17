Time to take care to avoid respiratory tract infections

A representational image of an ill person. — AFP/File

Rawalpindi:The number of cases of respiratory tract infections, colds, flu and throat infections are reported to have increased in this region of the country because of a sudden fall in temperature particularly at night and in the morning.

According to health experts, it is time for individuals to take extra care to avoid seasonal infections that may hit the population severely in the days to come. It is important that in the existing weather conditions, the rise in pollution is a major factor behind the increase in the number of cases with respiratory tract infections. The healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already started receiving a significant influx of patients with complaints of respiratory tract infections particularly throat infections.

Experts believe that the weather is in transition phase and it may cause spread of seasonal infections though the situation can be controlled by creating awareness among the public on how to avoid certain infections that may be mild to moderate in healthy persons but may cause complications for chronic patients.

In the days to come, the air quality may get poorer. The public transport vehicles, on-going development works and brick kilns are big sources of air pollution in the area. Experts say that the majority of the population have not started wearing warm clothes as yet though the sudden temperature fall at night demands warm clothing. A good number of people are still consuming cold drinks and ice cream while the change in weather demands intake of hot fluids like green tea and soups.

Health experts believe that to avoid throat infections, people need to take extra care in their diet. Already a significant number of cases with sore throat, irritation of throat, dry cough and with feverish feeling are being reported at the public and the private sector healthcare facilities in the region. The rise in the air pollution in the coming days may trigger complications among asthmatic patients who need additional care.

Experts say that the common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these may lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia. Parents should give plenty of hot fluids to children and should not allow them to consume cold drinks, ice creams or ice pops. Health experts say that sudden exposure to cold at night and in the morning should also be avoided as it causes multiple muscular pains.