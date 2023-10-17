Two women molested

Police officers during their duty. — AFP/File

Islamabad: The Shams Colony police have rounded up two alleged rapists involved in the gang rape of a woman working in a biscuit/nimco factory in Islamabad.

A woman lodged a complaint with the Shams Colony police station saying that she was a divorcee and living in Nasirabad, Rawalpindi with her minor son but having no source of income, after some search she got employment in a nimco/biscuit factory as a daily wager. One October 13, when she reached factory, three people identified as Mohammad Asif, Ali and Wajahat were present in an office of the factory who asked her to come to the office. “They held me as I entered the room, one Ali started capturing video and others Asif and Wajahat and lately Ali gang rapped her on gunpoint,” the victim told the police adding that they threatened her not to lodge any complaint with the police otherwise her video would be loaded on social media to spoil her life.

The police have taken up the case and lodged first information report (FIR) against the alleged rapists after conducting her medical examination under section 375(A) PPC and initiated efforts to hunt down the third alleged rapist. In another incident, a woman has been raped in a neighbouring house Sunday at Sohdran old market falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station. One, Shahzad Masih lodged a complaint with the police, saying that he was on job, when according his wife who was alone in the house, his neighbour entered the house, dragged her to his house and raped her on gunpoint. The police have registered FIR under 376 PPC and arrested the alleged rapist identified as Abrar.