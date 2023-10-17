CDA officer writes letters against anomaly in appointment

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan’s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2. — AFP

Islamabad:The senior most officer of the Engineering cadre in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ministry of Interior, Establishment division and the CDA chairman against appointment of a junior officer on deputation as Member Engineering in the authority.

In his letter, Manzoor Hussain Shah said that he is currently the senior most and the only officer of engineering cadre in BPS-20 whereas a junior officer of BPS-19 on deputation has been appointed as Member Engineering. He said the Federal Government has appointed Member Engineering (Hafiz Khalid) in CDA in BPS-19 on deputation which is against CDA Employees Service Rules 4.26 which says that any office who will be appointed in CDA on deputation will be in equal grade. But he said the incumbent who was appointed as Member Engineering is in BPS-19 is junior to him.

He pointed out that he was promoted in BPS-20 in engineering cadre on June 30, 2022 on merit by the competent authority but was given post of DG Inspection of executive cadre on September 7 this year contrarily to his job description and as well as cadre.

He said he was posted against the post of DG Inspection as the post of DG Estate which firstly was renamed as Member Inspection and then DG Inspection without formal approval of the CDA board. The Federal Government on directives of the ECP repatriated three CDA board members only the last week. However , at present six officers on BPS-19, 16 officers of BPS-18 and four officers of BPS-17 are posted in CDA on deputation.

Most of the deputationists are serving on posts higher than their basic pay scales. Director General Administration Qaisar Khan Khattak who is BPS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group has been given look after charge of Member Administration. Both posts are meant for BPS-20 officers. Member Administration Aamir Abbas was also three CDA board members who were repatriated to their parent departments, last week. Similarly a number of BPS-18 officers are holding BPS-19 posts of Directors.