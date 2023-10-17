2,185 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

A traffic police officer during his duty. — X/@RadioPakistan

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan has directed all circle in-charges to take prompt action against vehicles emitting smoke and making environment polluted.

During the last week, 2185 smoke-emitting vehicles and motorcycles were imposed fined and many were issued warnings and more than 80 vehicles were impounded on violations, said press release issued here. Taimoor Khan said that action would be taken against vehicles emitting smoke on a daily basis.