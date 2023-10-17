Umrah draw held at AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University building can be seen. — Allama Iqbal Open University website

Islamabad: The Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organised an Umrah draw in the university’s auditorium the other day.

Six members from grade 2 to 16 including Irfan Ahmed, Farman Ali, Iram Nazli, Mumtaz Alam, Riasat Hussain and Muhammad Ansar, while 5 members from grade 17 to 21 including Shah Farrukh, Zahida Parveen, Shafique Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed and Naveed Sultana were among the lucky members whose name was balloted and they will perform Umrah this year.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while Registrar, Raja Umar Younis, Chairman, Umrah Committee, Syed Zia Hussain Naqvi, President EWA Yasir Mehmood and other representatives participated in the event. The VC and the registrar congratulated all the lucky winners. Dr. Nasir Mahmood advised them to go to Madina and offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and the university in particular.