Schools not being privatised: govt

This photograph taken on May 11, 2017, shows Pakistani students attending a class at a school on the outskirts of Lahore. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken strict notice of baseless and fabricated news regarding the privatisation of government schools. A spokesperson for the Punjab government has clarified that all the news regarding the privatisation of government schools are contrary to the facts. The spokesperson said that no proposal related to privatisation of government schools was under consideration.