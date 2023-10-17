World Animal Day marked

Punjab University building can be seen in this picture. — PU website

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Department of Zoology’s Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali and students participated in World Animal Day organized by Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Monday.

On the occasion, Dr Zulfiqar said World Animal Day is celebrated to raise awareness about animal rights, welfare and conservation. He said the day is dedicated to honouring animals and advocating for their well-being.

People around the world use the day to take action and participate in various events and activities that promote compassion and understanding for animals, he maintained. He said the event unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for animals. DG Wildlife Mubeen Elahi, Muddasar Hassan, Dr Waseem from Pakistan Wildlife Foundation and Dr Atif also spoke.