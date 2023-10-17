Media person robbed of car, valuables near Northern Bypass

A policeman stops people at a checkpoint in Karachi, Pakistan. — AFP/File

Journalist and anchorperson Akhtar Shaheen Rind was robbed on Monday along with his family near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

He was travelling with his family in a car when three armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them. They snatched his Suzuki Cultus car, four mobile phones and cash before fleeing the scene.

Rind claimed that his wife managed to save her phone and he immediately informed the Police Helpline 15 but the operator at the helpline did not respond. Talking to The News, he said he had recently shifted near Noorani Hotel in Manghopir from where he along with his family, including children, was going to visit relatives when at around 7:45pm on Sunday, the suspects intercepted the car and robbed them at gunpoint. He alleged that the 15 control room delayed alerting the police about informing the incident.