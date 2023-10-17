Tessori for slashing petrol price by Rs140 instead of Rs40

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while speaking with the media in this picture released on September 29, 2023. — X/@KamranTessoriPk

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the price of one litre of petrol should be slashed by Rs140 as the Rs40 decrease in the retail cost of gasoline is insufficient given the massive inflation the countrymen have been facing.

The governor stated this on Monday while talking to media persons after he visited the tomb of the first prime minister of Pakistan Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan to pay homage to him on his 72nd martyrdom anniversary.

The governor said the workers associated with private sectors, including the media organisations, should get a minimum monthly salary of Rs100,000 given the prevailing backbreaking inflation.

Tessori suggested that a national accountability commission be formed so that every person in power, including himself, could be held accountable for their acts. He said the country should generate more fiscal resources to fulfil the basic needs of its people instead of constantly begging the global donor agencies to get aid of merely one to two billion US dollars.

He praised the military leadership of the country for gallantly fighting both the threats of aggression at the borders and financial terrorism. He said the Pakistan Stock Exchange had gained historic stability while the Pakistani rupee had gained strength owing to such efforts.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Middle Eastern countries for investing in Pakistan. To a question, he lamented that the international media had not been amply showing naked oppression being unleashed upon the innocent Palestinians.

He said the doors of the Sindh Governor House were open for providing emergency relief and rehabilitation of the oppressed people of Palestine. He said that he would soon lead a rally to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Similarly, the issue of oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir should also be highlighted, he said. Tessori also paid rich tribute to the Shaheed-e-Millat for his selfless services for Pakistan. He said anti-Pakistani forces martyred the Shaheed-e-Millat because of his selfless devotion to the country.