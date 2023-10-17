Cheating culture

This letter refers to the article ‘Power, privilege and the people’ (Oct 5) by Kamila Hyat. The recent episode of cheating during the MDCAT examination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) exposed how low we can go as a nation. It is quite appalling that students who have enough financial means can easily dodge the system and pass the exam by giving out hundreds of thousands of rupees in bribes. This clearly means that in Pakistan, privilege prevails over merit. The most disappointing thing of the entire episode is that parents were also involved in helping their children use illegal and unethical ways to acquire high grades.
This problem needs to be fixed otherwise less-privileged people will lose their trust in the system of merit, and this will eventually stop them from working towards their goals.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
Child sexual abuse is shockingly common across the country. Studies show that individuals facing trial for abuse...
It is considered a legitimate right of any nation/country to wage a liberation struggle against occupation forces....
The Hyderabad incident once again shows that we have become a society where anyone can kill anyone without giving the...
While attending a conference in South Africa in the year 2002, I was overjoyed when informed by a member of the...
October 14 was a black day for Pakistan cricket. The much-heralded match between the two arch-rivals turned out to be...
Since its inception, Radio Pakistan followed its pay scales, and all serving and retired employees were provided...