Cheating culture

This letter refers to the article ‘Power, privilege and the people’ (Oct 5) by Kamila Hyat. The recent episode of cheating during the MDCAT examination in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) exposed how low we can go as a nation. It is quite appalling that students who have enough financial means can easily dodge the system and pass the exam by giving out hundreds of thousands of rupees in bribes. This clearly means that in Pakistan, privilege prevails over merit. The most disappointing thing of the entire episode is that parents were also involved in helping their children use illegal and unethical ways to acquire high grades.

This problem needs to be fixed otherwise less-privileged people will lose their trust in the system of merit, and this will eventually stop them from working towards their goals.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura