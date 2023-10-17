War of liberation

It is considered a legitimate right of any nation/country to wage a liberation struggle against occupation forces. World history is replete with stories of such heroic liberation wars. The Palestinian people are also fighting courageously against the occupying Israeli forces, which have been there since 1967. The recent flare-up in the struggle is due to the passive silence of the world powers, who are satisfied by maintaining a status quo on the occupied Palestinian territories.

One would like to ask the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy that if the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation is an act of terrorism, then what was the French and European resistance against Hitler? If all these countries continue to consider Palestinians’ struggle as an act of terrorism, then world history of resistance will have to be rewritten.

Abid Mahmud Ansari

Islamabad