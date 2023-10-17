Intolerant society

The Hyderabad incident (Oct 13) once again shows that we have become a society where anyone can kill anyone without giving the accused an opportunity to defend himself. Over the years, there has been an increase in cases where outraged mobs have killed people on unproven accusations.

No mob or individual has the right to lynch someone. A fair trial in the court of law is the right of every accused. It is time our authorities took action against this.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi