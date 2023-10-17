Intolerant society

The Hyderabad incident (Oct 13) once again shows that we have become a society where anyone can kill anyone without giving the accused an opportunity to defend himself. Over the years, there has been an increase in cases where outraged mobs have killed people on unproven accusations.
No mob or individual has the right to lynch someone. A fair trial in the court of law is the right of every accused. It is time our authorities took action against this.
Nasir Soomro
Karachi
This letter refers to the article ‘Power, privilege and the people’ by Kamila Hyat. The recent episode of...
Child sexual abuse is shockingly common across the country. Studies show that individuals facing trial for abuse...
It is considered a legitimate right of any nation/country to wage a liberation struggle against occupation forces....
While attending a conference in South Africa in the year 2002, I was overjoyed when informed by a member of the...
October 14 was a black day for Pakistan cricket. The much-heralded match between the two arch-rivals turned out to be...
Since its inception, Radio Pakistan followed its pay scales, and all serving and retired employees were provided...