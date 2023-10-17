The Ahmedabad disaster

October 14 was a black day for Pakistan cricket. The much-heralded match between the two arch-rivals turned out to be a farce. Rohit and his team of professionals took the ‘Mickey’ out of the hapless Pakistani rivals. The rather lame excuse by Mickey Arthur that the sea of blue spectators unnerved the Green Shirts is too silly to be acceptable. After all, this is not a bunch of schoolboys going out on their first date but apparently well-honed professionals. The present Indian team is far better than ours in all departments of the game. Neither Afridi nor Rauf are playing anywhere near their true potential. As for Shadab and Nawaz, the less said the better. Moreover, Rohit is a far better leader than Babar who in my view should never have been given the burden of captaincy. If we are to move further in this tournament, in my view, we need to do the following urgently: read the pitches better and select the team accordingly; off-form players should be replaced; play the incoming ball of the fast bowlers with correct technique. We lost four players to the off-cutters bowled by the Indian fast bowlers; and use your feet when playing spinners. All is not lost but unless we play a brand of cricket that does justice to our seeding as the number one team, bad times are ahead.



Kamal Hyat

Lahore