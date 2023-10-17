Fueling growth

A view of the South Pars gas field facilities near the southern Iranian town of Kangan on the shore of the Gulf on January 22, 2014. — AFP

The government’s move to cut pump prices of various fossil fuels by more or less decent margins is a welcome reprieve for the common Pakistani, grunting under the staggering burden of stellar inflation. Motor gasoline – the fuel used to power motorbikes, cars, and rickshaws in Pakistan – has aptly seen the most significant price cut: of Rs40 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel, used by trucks, buses, and industrial machinery – has been reduced by Rs15 per litre. Kerosene oil – used to fire kitchen stoves in far flung areas as well as military aircraft – has seen a reduction of Rs22.43 per litre, which is particularly welcome with the winter setting in. These three are among the most important fuels that stoke our economy and as such, the easing of their prices has aptly prompted a collective sigh of relief by the nation. These lower fuel prices can be attributed to the newfound strength of the rupee, although the government also cited lower international prices of petroleum.

Equally heartening is the government’s desire to ensure that the impact of lower fuel prices is passed on to the consumer because unfortunately our country lacks the kind of robust consumer protection mechanisms that guard against price gouging by unscrupulous elements among the business and trading classes. For instance, we see prices of everything from tea and coffee to consumer electronics and autos jump at the slightest depreciation of the rupee, but we do not see a corresponding price movement in the other direction when the local currency strengthens. Stockists and traders are all too happy to hike prices of their warehoused goods as soon as they get the news of the dollar rising, but are seldom as eager to lower the prices when the dollar slides. Transporters and hauliers are quick to hike fares and tariffs when fuel prices rise, but they hardly ever lower fares and tariffs commensurately when fuel prices fall. What’s more, all these actors work hard to be sure that all the price hikes cited above are more than ample to cover their increased costs. However, when their costs swing in the other direction, they often drag their feet to fatten their margins instead of passing the lower costs on to the consumer.

Under the circumstances, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s express desire to see strict price control mechanisms in place at both federal and provincial levels is a stitch in time. Fuel prices are among the most significant drivers of inflation, but the burden of inflation shouldered by the common citizen cannot be eased unless lower fuel prices result in lower prices across the board. And, while the easing of the economic hardship for the general public should be motivation enough for all concerned to see to it that the benefits of lower fuel prices accrue to everybody, there is more to the story: lower energy costs can optimally boost economic activity and translate into economic growth only when their benefit is spread evenly across the economy. PM Kakar and his cabinet will therefore do well to stay vigilant on this count and spur their provincial counterparts into action to ensure timely administrative measures so that the benefit of lower fuel prices is not hogged by a few cartels of powerful vested interests.