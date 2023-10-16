Weekend tradition loved by all ages in twin cities

Islamabad:The delectable combination of ‘Halwa Puri’, ‘Channay’ and ‘Achar has emerged as the ultimate breakfast indulgence for people of all ages, even those who are conscious of their diets.

Every weekend, a number of families in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi flock to their favourite restaurants to savour this mouth-watering meal. The tradition of enjoying Halwa Puri breakfast with ‘Channay’ and Achar has deep roots in the culinary culture of Pakistan.

It is a meal that embodies the essence of indulgence and comfort, making it the perfect choice for a leisurely weekend morning. The twin cities boast several renowned restaurants and eateries that specialize in serving this iconic breakfast. Places like ‘Chaaye Khana’ in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have gained a reputation for their exceptional ‘Halwa Puri’ breakfast.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Franchise and Marketing Director of ‘Chaaye Khana’, a famous chain of foods spanning across the country and abroad, Mujtaba Ali said ‘Halwa Puri’ breakfast with ‘Channay’ and ‘Achar’ has become an integral part of the weekend routine for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said it is a celebration of flavour, tradition and togetherness that transcends age and dietary preferences. As the weekend approaches, anticipation builds, ensuring that this beloved breakfast will continue to be a cherished tradition in the hearts and taste buds of the people in these twin cities, he maintained.

Mujtaba Ali said on any given weekend morning, the restaurants witness a bustling atmosphere as families from all walks of life gather to enjoy this beloved meal together. The aroma of freshly fried ‘Puris’ and the sound of sizzling ‘Channay’ waft through the air, creating an irresistible allure, he added. Either you are a child, an adult, or a senior citizen, this breakfast spread has a universal appeal. That is the reason, the foreign dignitaries are also witnessed at their favourite restaurants to take taste of this local cuisine particularly on weekends.

It is worth mentioning here that the combination of ‘Halwa Puri’, ‘Channay’, and ‘Achar’ provides a perfect balance of sweet and savoury flavours. The ‘Halwa’, made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, adds a touch of sweetness, while the ‘Channay’, seasoned with spices, offers a satisfying savoury element. ‘Achar’, with its tangy and spicy kick, ties everything together.