Gangsters target police officials with impunity

Islamabad:Pointing out wrongdoings in the different government, semi-government and public departments and investigating or exposing wrongdoings are among the prime responsibilities of the working journalists but the department involved in unlawful activities takes this professional as the malicious intention against the department and head of the department.

The responsibility of the police increases when citizens lose their trust in the police, and the police are unable to protect them from criminals, which can lead to a number of problems.

When people feel that the police are not protecting them, they may be more likely to take the law into their own hands. This can lead to an increase in vigilance, violence and other forms of crime.

When people do not trust the police, they may be less likely to report crimes or to cooperate with police investigations. This can make it more difficult for the police to solve crimes and to keep communities safe.

When people believe that the government is not able to protect them from criminals, they may lose faith in the government’s ability to govern effectively. This can lead to social unrest and instability. Those who have a ray of hope for the improvement of the police, say that the government should invest in programmes that aim to prevent crime from happening in the first place. This may include programmes that address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and unemployment, as well as programmes that focus on community policing and crime prevention strategies.

It is important to note that there is no easy solution to the problem of citizens losing trust in the police and the police being unable to protect them from criminals. However, by taking these steps, the government and the police can begin to address this problem and make communities safer for everyone. When people believe that the police have abused their power or have failed to protect them from criminals, they should hold the police accountable. This may involve filing a complaint with the police department or with a civilian oversight board.

The performances of the police leave many questions regarding the disgusting attitude of the police in the police stations and on the roads during the patrolling by the “Dolphins” and “Elite Force”. Why does a respectable and honourable person avoid the police station to lodge a complaint? Because to pass up the humiliation!

Unfortunately, the police authorities show one side of the picture, claiming that the security of the most sensitive regions has been tightened, but conceal the other side of the same picture that on the 5th of October, two gunmen entered the most sensitive region, the Red Zone, held a uniformed Head Constable of the Police deployed for security, right in front of Gate No. 2 of Diplomatic Enclave and adjacent to the main gate of Foreign Office when he came out of the bank after withdrawing an amount of Rs122,000, snatched the cash and ran away.

Did any authority bother to investigate, how the gunmen entered the premises of the Red Zone, held a police HC at gunpoint, snatched 122,000 rupees in cash a ran away without any resistance? Do the authorities still believe or claim that the security of the “Red Zone” is foolproof and unbreakable??

While, another incident trembled the confidence of the people when three bike-riding gunmen, suddenly appeared from Taxila's side and held five uniformed policemen when they were sitting in a hotel at Sangjani for breakfast on 11th October. Daring gunmen grabbed five mobile phone sets from the policemen on patrolling duty, cash and reportedly arms with magazines and drove away towards Taxila. The point is that the gangsters have started targeting the uniformed police officials fearlessly for looting them publicly which is very alarming to maintaining peace and protection of lives and property of the general public.

On the other side, a disturbing aspect of the police performance is that a wanted criminal escaped from the police station the other day. Have the mighty police re-arrested the ringleader of a gang of dacoits, almost certainly an Afghan national, identified as Talal Khan, who ran away from the police station during the course of investigation in a separate room of the police station? The response is No, the gang leader has not yet been hunted down, despite the conduction of multiple raids in Mardan and other hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The people engaged in the investigation of the case, believe that Talal has reached Afghanistan. Hiding criminal cases is not the solution to eliminate crime from society but to perform with a professional approach and commitment. Denying FIR is not the tenacity of the grave issues of hiking crimes in society.

This is particularly concerning because the police are supposed to be the protectors of the public. When criminals are able to target police officials with impunity, it sends a message to the public that they are not safe. This can lead to an increase in crime and a decrease in public trust in the police.

There are a number of factors that may be contributing to this increase in criminal activity. One factor is the economic inequality that exists in society. High levels of poverty and unemployment can lead to desperation, which can lead to crime. But, the sick performance could not be caused by such excuses. Another factor is the corruption that exists within the police force. Corrupt police officials may be reluctant to investigate crimes or arrest criminals, especially if they are powerful or well-connected. This can create an environment where criminals feel that they can operate with impunity.

The government needs to take steps to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and unemployment. It also needs to take steps to address corruption within the police force. In addition, the government needs to provide the police with the resources and training they need to effectively investigate crimes and to protect the public, but with the same strength and capability. It is important to note that the vast majority of police officers are honest and hardworking individuals who are committed to performing their duties candidly. However, the actions of a few corrupt or incompetent police officials can damage the reputation of the entire force. It is important to remember that the police are our allies in the fight against crime, and we need to support them in their efforts to keep our communities safe.