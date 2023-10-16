Mugger killed in E-12

Islamabad:A mugger was gunned down and another was arrested in injured condition while the third managed to escape during the shootout between the gangsters and the police in Sector E-12, on Sunday, police said.
The police said that a patrolling party of Golra police station was on surveillance duty when they signalled a suspicious car to stop but all three riders opened fire at the police and sped away toward E-12 the police retaliated and shot gun fires, consequently, one of them was killed on the spot, the other was wounded and arrested and the third managed to escape. The police have cordoned off the area to arrest the mugger at large.
