Two women killed in CNG cylinder blast

Islamabad:Two women were killed and two others including a minor were wounded when a CNG cylinder blew up at a filling station in Jinnah Super Market during the filling of the gas in the cylinder Sunday.

The Kohsar police shifted wounded riders of the car to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where two women succumbed to their injuries while the minor was stated critical by the surgeons, the police said.

The Kohsar police took up the case and sealed the gas station, rounded up some staff of the filling station. Police said. While an official of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was found dead in Foreign Mission Line on Sunday morning, the police said. The body of the FC personnel, identified as Hawaldar Gul Wali Shah was shifted to Polyclinic where doctors confirmed his death due to a heart attack. The deceased was hailing from District Lakki Marwat. The body of Gul Wali Shah has been handed over to his heirs.