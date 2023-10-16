JI stages Palestine Solidarity rally in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a protest rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and denounce the continuous offensive against civilians in Gaza for the last week.
The rally led by JI North Punjab ameer Dr. Tariq Saleem and Rawalpindi district ameer Syed Arif Shirazi started from Liaquat Bagh and ended at Fawara Chowk.
A large number of women and children carrying banners and placards also participated in the event which was part of the party's countrywide observation of Palestine Solidarity Week. Addressing the protesters, Dr. Tariq Saleem condemned Israeli aggression and support of the United States and Western countries to the aggressor.
