Wasa fails to improve water supply system despite hiking tariff

Rawalpindi:Although the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has made a massive hike of over 400 per cent in the water supply bills unfortunately performance against such an unprecedented hike is almost zero. No doubt, Wasa has increased tariffs on the direction of the Punjab government but the Punjab Chief Minister strictly ordered concerned officers to show 100 per cent performance against it. The concerned officers of Wasa with the full backing of other high-ranked bosses were showing a lighter picture of their performance but in reality, over 80 per cent of locals were deprived of even a single drop of supply water and still relying on expensive ‘tanker mafia’ in this regard.

Similarly, Wasa has also terminated over 300 daily wage employees working here for years. It means that Wasa is generating reasonable revenue now. But, where the revenue was going, it was a big question mark because over 80 per cent of locals were still deprived of supply water, over 60 per cent of tube wells were still outdated, over 50 per cent of machinery was also outdated and over 70 motors were outdated.

The sources said that Wasa was the big defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) because several bills were still pending. Some two to three years back, all matters of Wasa were going well while there was less revenue generation at that time. In fact, there were strictly professional officers and there was a ban over ‘deputation’ officers.

Unfortunately, there are several officers on key posts here in Wasa who were on ‘deputation’. There was no Director of (Sewerage and Water Supply). A deputation officer whose real position is Assistant Director but he has seats of Director of Sewerage and Water Supply and Deputy Director of Water Supply. The deputation Sub-Engineer has the seat of Assistant Director.

Some key post officer from Wasa on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that in the last meeting managing director expressed anger on the news items against the poor performance of the department published in different newspapers and said that nobody could take action against them because he ‘managed’ all big bosses. The big bosses will neither consider these news items seriously nor take any kind of action against Wasa, it was the main topic of last time meeting in Wasa, the officers claimed. On the directions of the Punjab government, Wasa was taking water bills according to new rates from July 1, 2023.

Earlier, 5-marla houses were paying Rs120 for water supply and now this tariff has been increased to Rs500. The officials said that the rate of water and sewerage services for up to three marla houses was fixed at Rs718 per month, but they will pay Rs350 after availing of a subsidy of Rs368 introduced to facilitate households. People who own five marla houses will get a monthly subsidy of Rs438 and against a monthly bill of Rs938, they would pay Rs500 only. It may be noted in the past Wasa would get a Rs200 million lump sum subsidy from the government to plug the losses. According to the notification, the rate increase for the domestic consumer Rs350 per month for three marla houses, Rs500 per month for five marla houses, Rs1500 per month for seven marla houses, Rs2,000 per month for 7.1 to 10 marla houses, Rs2,500 for 10.1 to 15 marla houses, Rs4,000 for 15.1 to 20 marla houses, Rs5,000 for 20.1 to 40 marla houses, and Rs6,000 for 40.1 marla houses and above.

For commercial users, Rs,1000 per month for the A-1 category, Rs3,258 for the A category, Rs5,345 for the B category, Rs7,435 for the C category, Rs10,455 for the D category, Rs13,478 for the E category, Rs19,518 for F category, Rs25,560 for G category, and Rs31,603 per month H category.

The A-1 category includes general stores, studios, and pharmacies, while the A category includes educational institutions, clinics, lawyers’ offices, property dealers, etc.

In the B category, hospitals (up to 5 beds), clinics with laboratories, dispensaries, printing press, dying shops, sweet manufacturers and bakeries, milk shops, and dry cleaners. Category C includes restaurants, café, and eateries. In the D category, restaurants (having 401to 1000 sq. feet covered area), ice cream manufacturers, cinema houses, and theatres.

In the E category, guest houses/hostels/hotels up to six rooms, marriage halls, marquees, and swimming pools, whereas the F category includes carpet washing factories, paint factories, filtration plants, and hospitals having 6 to10 beds. In the G category, hospitals have more than 10 beds, and in the H category, restaurants/cafes (having an area of 1,001 to 2,000 sq. feet) gas stations, and medium-scale industries.

Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha said that he was strictly monitoring the construction work of the Dadocha Dam to resolve the water crisis in Rawalpindi city. “We are fully trying to resolve the water crisis in Rawalpindi,” he assured. He also said that he would never spare the corrupt mafia in any department. Action will be taken against irresponsible officers, he warned.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life have strongly protested against Wasa’s poor performance and appealed to higher authorities to take strict action against corrupt officers. Wasa has increased its revenue by over 400 to 500 per cent but not showing its performance accordingly, people bemoaned.