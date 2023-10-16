Committee condemns Israeli violence against doctors

LAHORE: The General Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA) has condemned Israel’s brutality against innocent Palestinian civilians, saying the attacks against doctors treating patients in hospitals are a blatant violation of all international laws and humanity.

While addressing the emergency meeting of the association here on Sunday, GCDA President Dr Masood said that the use of phosphorus bombs on human settlements constitutes war crimes, urging international organisations to play their role in ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

He said that the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestinians in recent days have created a new story of cruelty and brutality. The way innocent Palestinians, women and children were subjected to cruelty is not found in the world. Israel trampled the rules of war.

The GCDA appealed to the people to boycott all products made by Jews or Israel or whose profits go to Israel or Jews. All their products like general store items, other daily use items and even Israeli chains of restaurants under different names should be boycotted.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Shehbaz said that Israel did not leave even the doctors treating in Palestine. He urged that the United Nations and especially the Islamic world must stop this cruelty and brutality.

Dr Sagheer Baloch and Dr Ghulam Farid said that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine, which is a violation of all the laws of war. In principle, they said, the armed forces should fight against each other.