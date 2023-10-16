Govt urged to relocate irrigation office to Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Contractors have demanded the government to relocate the office of the Irrigation Department to Mohmand district.

In a statement to the media, members of the contractor association including Meharban Shah and Lal Bacha demanded the relocation of the irrigation office to Mohmand district.They pointed out that despite millions of rupees being allocated for projects, tenders are being handled in Peshawar, causing inconvenience for local residents.

They also said that the position of executive engineer (Xen) in the Communication and Works Department of the tribal district had been vacant for the last month.They demanded authorities to immediately post the Xen. They said if their demands were not met, they would stage protests.