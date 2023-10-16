Foreign brand cigarettes seized in Kohat

KOHAT: The personnel of Customs Department and Tall Police in a joint action seized foreign made cigarettes worth Rs150 million on Sunday
Collector Customs, Kohat and South region, Dr Karam Illahi said that the personnel of Customs Department and Tall Police carried out a joint action and seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs150 million. He said that the foreign brand cigarettes were smuggled through two dumper trucks via North Waziristan to Kohat when intercepted by the law enforcers.
He said that over 450 cartons of smuggled foreign brand cigarettes were recovered from the two dumper trucks, whose price in the international market is over Rs150 million.
