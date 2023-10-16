Alleged robbers held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have arrested three alleged robbers, who were involved in snatching mobile phones and cash from the pedestrians and motorcyclists.
One Hamza Naeem had reported to the police that three robbers snatched a mobile phone, cash and a motorcycle from him at gunpoint near Cess Mandi.He said that the robbers took hostage for some time during which they also snatched mobile phones, cash and motorcycles from four other bike riders.
A special team headed by police officials Ihsan Shah and Jamshed Khan was constituted to apprehend the robbers.The team after thorough investigation and obtaining CCTV footage arrested the alleged robbers identified as Muhammad Tahir, Umar, residents of Khandar, and Shiraz, a resident of Cess Mandi. The police said that the accused had confessed to have committed the crime.
