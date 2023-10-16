White Cane Safety Day marked

PESHAWAR: The Special Education Complex Mardan organized a walk to mark the White Cane Safety Day.

“The main objective of observing the day is to create awareness among the general public about the mobility issues of visually impaired people,” said an official, adding, the walk was organized to highlight the importance of observing the day.

White Cane Safety Day is observed annually on October 15. It’s a day dedicated to visually impaired people.Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Special Education Aneeq Ahsan said that the white cane represented remarkable achievements and symbolises the independence of visually impaired persons. “White Cane is a tool used by many people who are blind or visually impaired. White Cane is a symbol of freedom, which allows the visually impaired people to travel from one place to another, safely and freely,” he added.