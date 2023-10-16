HCC announces key achievements in quarterly report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KPHCC) has released its quarterly report for July to September 2023, highlighting several developments in healthcare regulation and quality enhancement throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report outlines several milestones attained during the period, including advancements in a flagship project, capacity building, healthcare center licensing and assessments, efforts to combat quackery, public awareness campaigns, support for the Sehat Card Plus Programme, complaints resolution, and the regulation of cardiac catheterisation laboratories.

One of the Commission’s flagship projects involves the development of a comprehensive healthcare centers database and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of healthcare establishments (HCEs).

During the quarter, a total of 1,172 HCEs were registered, and 5,569 were geo-tagged in the field.The Commission continues to provide training to the staff of healthcare centres on Minimum Service Delivery Standards. In the previous quarter, 97 staff members from 44 health centers underwent training, bringing the total number of staff trained to 373.

In this quarter, provisional licenses were granted to 44 hospitals, while the assessors evaluated 25 hospitals across the province.To combat quackery, the Commission employs a comprehensive strategy that includes facilitating the registration of qualified healthcare providers, executing eradication campaigns, and enhancing public awareness.

During this quarter, HCC teams conducted inspections of 1,319 health facilities. Among them, 454 were issued notices, and 163 were sealed due to non-compliance with regulations.According to a press release, the Commission supports the Sehat Card Plus Programme and is in the process of developing assessment criteria for secondary and tertiary care hospitals.

During the quarter, the Commission received 565 complaints and successfully resolved 342 of them.The Commission also regulates Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories by developing and refining reference manuals and checklists for assessments.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar, the chief executive officer of the Commission, said that the report reflects the Commission’s commitment to enhancing patient safety and healthcare quality in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with a dedication to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the highest standards in healthcare delivery.