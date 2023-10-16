3 coalminers killed in Bara

BARA/ALPURI: Three coalminers were killed in the Kalakhel area of the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Sunday, local and official sources said.

The sources said three workers were working in a coalmine in the Kalakhel area when the rope of the trolley allegedly snapped and they fell down from the trolley inside the mine.Three labourers identified as Umar Wahid, son of Rahimzada, Fazal Wahid, son of Baroo, and Imadadullah, son of Fazl Rehman. were killed on the spot. All the victims belonged to the Shangla district.

Soon after the incident, the local people reached the place and pulled out the

bodies after making hectic efforts.Arrangements were made to shift bodies to the Shangla district. The victims would be laid to rest in native areas today (Monday). The Shangla district has no industries or factories. This is the main reason that the majority of the men go to other parts of the country to earn a living through mining.

It has been noticed that a lack of safety protocols leads to deaths of the coalminers. The previous government had announced plans to register the mines and ensure the use of the safety protocols but no serious efforts were made to implement the decisions.