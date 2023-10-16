Body formed to further cause of industrialists

PESHAWAR: The industrialists of the provincial metropolis have registered a new representative body named Hayatabad Industrialist Association Peshawar to further the cause of stakeholders and to give them a proper platform to inform authorities about their issues.

The Hayatabad Industrialist Association HIA has been registered with the Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in greater interest of industrialists and registration certificate has been received by former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Ishaq who is also group leader, expressed his gratitude to industrialists and said their cooperation and continuous support helped in materialising this achievement.

He said the 30-year dominance of the former association of industrialists IAP has ended. This is a good omen for industrialists who since long were in dire need of having a body that would represent their genuine concerns and problems, he added.

He said the registered association was indispensable for industrialists as their concerns were not addressed according to their wishes due to unavailability of a dedicated forum.The new association would work for facilitation and betterment of the community with devotion and zeal, he said, adding that sufferings that were faced by industrialists would come to end after formation of their new representative body.