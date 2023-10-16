Inter-varsities event on Global Handwashing Day tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Cell (WatSan) under the Local Government Department, in collaboration with the University of Peshawar, UNICEF, and various sector partners, is set to host an Inter-Universities Skit Competition tomorrow (Tuesday).
The event is designed to raise awareness about Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WatSan) issues and their potential solutions, marking the occasion of Global Handwashing Day on October 17, 2023. The event will take place at the Agha Khan Auditorium, University of Peshawar.
According to an official statement, seven universities from Peshawar, Mardan, and Charsdda will participate in the inaugural round. The universities will employ the art of skits to creatively convey essential messages about water, sanitation, hygiene, and the importance of handwashing in disease prevention.
The competition will not only showcase the talents of the students but also serve as a platform to advocate for better hygiene practices. The event will draw students, sector partners, and media representatives, all of whom will play their role in advancing the cause of clean water, enhanced sanitation, and improved hygiene practices.
