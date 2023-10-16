Over 450 foreign investors take part in trade fair

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer attended the 25th Silver Jubilee Exhibition of Textile Asia International Trade Fair at Expo Centre, Johar Town as the chief guest.

The exhibition was organised by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry in which more than 450 foreign investors related to the textile sector from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, China and other countries participated in the exhibition.

SM Tanveer inspected the stalls set up in the exhibition.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he said that the participation of such a large number of foreign investors in the exhibition is a welcome sign. He said that the textile sector is very important for the national economy and creating employment opportunities, so the caretaker government is focusing on the promotion of the sector. SM Tanveer said that the export of textile sector would be enhanced up to 26 billion dollars annually.

The provincial minister said that such exhibitions help in increasing exports and promoting economic activities. He congratulated the organisers for a wonderful exhibition.

PHA to restore 705 community parks

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to renovate 705 community parks in the provincial metropolis. On the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will also set up floral shops and a nursery in Lahore with a vast variety of local and international plants of more than 400 kinds.

The initiative was taken recently in a meeting chaired by caretaker CM at CM Office, which reviewed the performance of the department. The PHA will also provide landscape designing and planning services, including flowers and plants, at cheap rates in other cities.

Flower shops will also be established in Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities on the pattern of Lahore to meet and enhance its revenue target.