Dengue surveillance continues

LAHORE:The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon on Sunday visited Toufel Road Cantt, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.