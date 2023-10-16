Moonis flays action against protesting teachers

LAHORE:Former Federal Minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is doling out precious government owned schools to his favourite private groups as if these are his personal assets.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Moonis said neither the Constitution nor the law give this right to any caretaker government. This illegal privatisation will obviously lead to an unbearable rise in school fees, he said.

Today the poor are unable to afford expensive power and gas bills, how will they afford exorbitant school bills, asked Moonis Elahi. He said that the police action against teachers who were protesting against illegal privatisation of government schools, poor staff salaries and an insufficient number of teachers is a most cowardly act of the so-called caretakers in Punjab.

‘There was a time when Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s ‘Parha Likha Punjab’ programme won global acclaim for its successful performance. Sadly, the present ill-treatment meted out to educators in Punjab is a cause of global embarrassment for Pakistan’, he added.