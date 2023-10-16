Minister stresses empowering special persons

LAHORE:Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing services for persons with disabilities in his address at an event marking ‘World White Cane Safety Day,’ here on Sunday.

He emphasised the remarkable progress made in this regard, stating that individuals with disabilities have demonstrated their capabilities across various aspects of life. Over recent years, concerted efforts in Pakistan have aimed to empower persons with disabilities, making them more productive citizens, he added. Dr

Jamal Nasir pointed out that there had been a noticeable shift in the public perception of individuals with disabilities, with increased opportunities for their inclusion in different facets of life. He stressed the importance of understanding and supporting people with disabilities, both at the individual and societal levels, and emphasised that a positive outlook can positively impact their lives. Dr

Jamal Nasir noted that facilities to improve the mobility and accessibility of individuals with disabilities were being implemented in offices, public places, banks, and parks. This serves as evidence that awareness about the rights and needs of individuals with disabilities is growing over time, he maintained.

Muhammad Nabeel, the founding president of the Voice of Special Persons, also emphasised the importance of creating policies that do not burden individuals with disabilities but rather harness their skills.He acknowledged the government’s efforts in introducing quotas for the employment of special persons and called for further improvements in this regard.