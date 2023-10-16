Society’s role sought in care of mentally ill patients

LAHORE:In connection with World Mental Health Day 2023, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Al Farid Zafar said that, apart from doctors, it is also the responsibility of the society to play role in the care and rehabilitation of mentally-ill patients.

He said this while addressing the awareness lectures organised by the Psychiatry Department of Lahore General Hospital, according to a press release issued here Sunday. Senior professors, nurses and employees, including HOD Psychiatry Dr Faiza Athar, MS Dr Nudrat Sohail, Dr Altaf Qadir, Dr Osama and others were present.

It is noteworthy that the theme of World Mental Health Day 2023 is ‘Mental Health is a Universal Human Right’ and the Department of Psychiatry of Lahore General Hospital also organised lectures focusing on this year’s theme.

The principal said that unfortunately, due to various socio-economic problems, especially in Corona epidemic there had been a rapid increase in the number of depression and anxiety patients and according to the report of 2019 of World Health Organisation, more than 970 million people have suffered from mental diseases. Prof Al Farid Zafar said that schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, stress and other forms of mental illness have also been increased while the prominent symptoms of this disease are constant sadness, depression, hopelessness, irritability, and lack or excess of sleep included. He said that the purpose of celebrating the World Day is to create more awareness about this disease so that the number of patients can be reduced as well as enhance the common man's knowledge about the treatment of mental diseases.

Dr Faiza Athar, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, said that proper food, physical exercise, adequate sleep and a healthy environment are essential for proper mental health. She said that by living according to Islamic teachings and staying close to nature, we can ensure better mental health affairs.

She drew the government’s attention to ensure provision of psychiatrists and doctors in every hospital to provide timely counseling to patients at local level.

MS Dr Nudrat Sohail said, ‘We should support such patients instead of leaving them alone.’ She pointed out that state-of-the-art facilities for mental disorders are being provided in LGH and further improvements are being made in this regard under the leadership of Principal Prof Al Farid Zafar.

Principal Prof Al Farid Zafar and other distinguished guest distributed awareness pamphlets containing mental health and related issues among the patients and a cake was also cut to show solidarity with the patients.