Family cycling event held to tackle smog

LAHORE:Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) initiated ‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ to encourage the citizens to work for a greener and smog-free city by supporting travelling on bicycles here on Sunday.

As part of the campaign, the first awareness activity kicked off by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), supported by Gatorade, a globally renowned sports-based brand. The cyclists covered 6km, beginning from the famous landmark Liberty Roundabout to Siddique Trade Centre and back. A family-based event, special arrangements were made for the families, children, the old citizens and the differently-abled persons. Senior government officials participated with immense enthusiasm to show their support.

On this occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, "Lahore has been listed among the most polluted cities with the highest smog incidence in recent years. It is absolutely critical to forcefully deal with this issue now, before the adverse impact on the environment and peoples' health worsens.

‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ initiative is one of the key steps in promoting a go-green attitude among the citizens. It will also help in building awareness about cleaner, greener, and sustainable Lahore. Our first smog-free awareness activity was held today with collaboration of PITB, he said.

To encourage citizen participation, we facilitated the participants with bicycles. It was hugely encouraging to see a large number of citizens, belonging to different age groups, turn up, and support the cause, the commissioner maintained.

“PITB has always been on the forefront in supporting causes that help the citizens in particular and environment in general through a range of ICT initiatives. ‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ is an important step towards pursuing a cleaner and greener Lahore and the much needed climate change movement. PITB developed IT-based initiatives such as ‘Ab Gaon Chamkay Gey’ and ‘Monitoring of Urban & Per-Urban Forest Policy’ are successfully operational across Punjab and are contributing towards building an eco-friendly lifestyle,” said Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf.

Over 200 cyclists participated in ‘Smog Awareness Family Ride Lahore’ while scores of spectators joined in to support the cause. The Punjab government is fully committed to holding awareness sessions for citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles.