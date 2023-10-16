Rain clears smog, brings mercury down

LAHORE:Heavy rain, which hit the City on early Sunday, has cleared the smog besides bringing the mercury down. After the rain, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 57, said officials of EPA. They said besides this the department also accelerated its actions against smoke emitting industries.

They said EPA DG Zaheer Abbas Malik had already instructed the squads to stay in the field 24 hours while the directors will also present in the field to monitor the activities of the special squads.

During the last 48 hours, the electricity connections of 23 pyrolysis plants established in different areas of City were disconnected, they said and claimed 112 industrial units were closed while notices were served on 42. Meanwhile, Met officials warned that moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad from Monday (today) to Tuesday (tomorrow).

They said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, upper Sindh, northeast Baluchistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas. Meanwhile, heavy falls were also likely in isolated places while dry weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Heavy rain was recorded 78mm at Lahore Airport and 59mm at City areas. During the rain, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed came out on the roads and supervised the post-rain drainage operation and also checked the disposal stations. He said rainwater was drained out of roads. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where it was 39°C, while in Lahore, it was 29°C and minimum was 16.7°C.