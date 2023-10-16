10 dead in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around 10 persons were killed and 1,358 injured in 1,257 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 694 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 664 victims with minor injuries were treated at the sites by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 660 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 551 passengers were among the victims of the crashes.
The statistics show that 304 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 333 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 86 accidents and 81 victims. According to the data 1098 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 123 cars, 31 vans, 9 buses, 25 trucks and 118 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.
