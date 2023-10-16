Lesco official suspended, booked for power theft

LAHORE:Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has found its Technical Assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division, Afzal Haider, stealing electricity during its ongoing grand anti-theft campaign.

On the instructions Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Lesco is continuing with indiscriminate action against electricity thieves as well as its officials and officers involved in electricity theft or facilitating the pilferers.

A company’s spokesman informed the media here Sunday that an inspection team of McLeod Road Sub-Division caught the Technical Assistant of Data Ganj Bakhsh Division stealing electricity in the area Qila Gujar Singh.

Afzal Haider was stealing electricity through a bogus meter and caused a loss of Rs 700,000 to the company. The inspection team removed the bogus meter and wires used in the electricity theft and registered a case against the accused in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station. Technical Assistant Afzal Haider has also been suspended by Lesco authorities and departmental action has also been initiated against him.

As many as 22,500 units charged to power pilferers in Salamatpura: During the ongoing grand anti-theft campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected electricity theft in a plaza in Salamatpura area of its Eastern Circle. According to the spokesman, the company’s inspection team found that electricity was being stolen directly through illegal wire hooking on the light transmission line. The stolen electricity was being supplied to a clinic, saloon, cable network office, mobile tower and residences, he said and added that the accused have caused a loss of hundreds of thousand rupees to the national exchequer by stealing electricity.

The spokesman said that all the accused have been charged a total of 22,500 units in the form of detection bill, while the wires used in electricity theft have been seized and an FIR application has been submitted with local police station.

On the other hand, the former medical officer (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital in Okara circle, Dr Muhammad Sagheer, was caught stealing electricity through a tempered meter. A case registration application has also been filed against the accused in the concerned police station while further legal proceedings are underway.