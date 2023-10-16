Cops awarded appreciation certificates

LAHORE:The head of Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Lahore called on IGP Punjab at the Central Police Office on Sunday. IGP awarded certificates of appreciation and cash reward to DSP Rizwan and ASI Ramzan for their excellent performance in suppressing the criminal elements involved in serious incidents.

Boy handed over to parents

The Lost and Found Centre of Punjab Safe Cities Authority reunited an 8-year-old boy with his parents. The boy named Abdul Rehman was missing from the area of Kot Lakhpat. The father of the missing boy reported at 15 Helpline.

Meanwhile, Mughalpura police informed the Centre that the missing boy was found. The boy was handed over to the family.