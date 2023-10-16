Woman, her child die as container hits motorbike

LAHORE:A woman and her six-month-old child were killed and her brother-in-law was seriously injured in a collision between a motorbike and a container in the Kahna area on Sunday.

The container driver escaped leaving his vehicle there. A rashly-driven container collided with a motorcycle near Nadir Chowk Rohi Nala area of Kahna, as a result of which, the woman riding the motorcycle along with her six-month-old child died on the spot and her brother-in-law was seriously injured. Police shifted the bodies to Jinnah Hospital.

Man killed in crossfire

A man was killed by firing during a police raid in the Millat Park area on Sunday. The police raided a house located on Shah Kamal Road near Chowk Ashiqabad, Millat Park area and found a body of a man identified as Asif after a brief crossfire. The police claimed that Asif was killed by the firing of his accomplice Rafi Lamba. The police shifted the body to the morgue.

Two found dead

Two men were found dead in different parts of the City on Sunday. A 30-year-old man was found dead near Mozang Adda. The police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man was found dead near Karol Ghati, Gujarpura. The senior citizen was identified as Naseer Ahmed. The police claimed that the man apparently died of cardiac seizure. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary.