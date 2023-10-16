Medical help

Since its inception, Radio Pakistan followed its pay scales, and all serving and retired employees were provided medicines through approved medical stores. In July 2022, the federal government quietly replaced Radio Pakistan’s pay scales with government-approved scales. And while such pay packages include a fixed medical allowance for all serving and retired employees, Radio Pakistan’s employees have been deprived of this facility for over a year.

It may also be mentioned here that even when the facility was available to Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees, most of them used to purchase medicine on their own when these were not available at Radio Pakistan-approved medical stores and submit the bills for reimbursement. But these bills have not been cleared to date. Caretaker Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi is requested to look into this important matter on a priority basis.

MZ Rifat

Lahore