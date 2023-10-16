Don’t ignore women

We have women in parliament, in the judiciary, and in other fields. Even then, educated women from rural areas of Sindh have limited economic prospects. Work still needs to be done in the province to achieve gender equality and gender empowerment to emancipate women from traditional slavery and save them from violence.
The caretaker government must direct the heads of education institutions to take steps to empower educated girls and women and help them find decent jobs.
Tasleem Naz Abro
Islamabad
