Rising crime

It pains us to admit that today, people in Pakistan are not safe even in their homes. An increase in street crimes and robberies has paralyzed city life, but residents are not raising their voice against the deteriorating law and order.
If we the people do not stop these crimes, they will turn even bigger and lead the country to utter chaos and unrest. Let’s raise our voice against the rising crimes instead of being silent. We should play our part by filing police reports, and help authorities put an end to this lawlessness.
Imran Haider
Karachi
Since its inception, Radio Pakistan followed its pay scales, and all serving and retired employees were provided...
Depression is a common mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is estimated that 3.8 per...
We have women in parliament, in the judiciary, and in other fields. Even then, educated women from rural areas of...
It is annoying to see the broadcast of live cricket matches with a zillion advertisements. While these channels surely...
This refers to the news analysis, ‘Unlocking Pakistan’s export potential’ by Farrukh Saleem . The writer has...
This refers to the editorial ‘Persecution under Modi’ . The case against Arundhati Roy for a speech she delivered...