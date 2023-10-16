Rising crime

It pains us to admit that today, people in Pakistan are not safe even in their homes. An increase in street crimes and robberies has paralyzed city life, but residents are not raising their voice against the deteriorating law and order.

If we the people do not stop these crimes, they will turn even bigger and lead the country to utter chaos and unrest. Let’s raise our voice against the rising crimes instead of being silent. We should play our part by filing police reports, and help authorities put an end to this lawlessness.

Imran Haider

Karachi