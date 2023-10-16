Trade is a win for all

This refers to the news analysis, ‘Unlocking Pakistan’s export potential’ by Farrukh Saleem (October12). The writer has referred to two World Bank reports indicating that Pakistan’s exports have potential to surge by 80 per cent from $31.5 million to $ 57 million, provided regular trading relations with India are in place. This appears to be a cautious estimate. The real potential is far greater if we add gains from the transit trade of Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries with India. The immediate benefit of an increase in trade would be lowering of inflation and reduction in the cost of production of goods and services. The most important benefit would be savings in military expenditure which could be reduced to less than half the present level. Besides, interaction between the farming communities of the two countries would have a favourable effect in improving the yield of our crops, making us self-sufficient in food grains. The money thus saved can be used to get the 25 million children that are out of school in Pakistan back to class, increasing expenditure on health and productive sectors of the economy. This is the last chance to get out of our current financial crisis.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad