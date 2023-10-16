Into the flood zone

A study led by a World Bank economist has found that people are settling in areas prone to highly dangerous flooding at an alarming rate, with settlement growth in flood zones far outpacing settlement in safer areas. According to the study, by 2015, 20 per cent of all settlements were in areas with medium or higher flood risks as compared to 17.9 per cent three decades prior. What this means is that there are now 76400 square kilometres of human settlements that face flooding of over half a metre. While East Asia and the Pacific region is among the most exposed to this problem, our own experiences with catastrophic flooding in Pakistan means that we cannot ignore the problems of increasing settlement in flood zones. As one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, a heightened risk of flooding will likely be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. While a repeat of last year’s catastrophic flooding seems unfathomable, it cannot entirely be ruled out as the pace of climate change is not slowing down. As part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries agreed to try and limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Sadly, the world is set to smash this limit by the 2030s, according to experts, as the wealthy major polluters of the world seem unwilling to lower their emissions levels to the desired extent.

What all this means for Pakistan is that our risk of catastrophic flooding is likely to grow and we cannot afford to ignore the risks irresponsible human expansion into flood zones might pose for our people. Pakistan is urbanizing at a rapid rate, with reports stating that the urban population grew by 76 per cent between 2017 and 1998. This urbanization has come in the form of an elongated urban sprawl, with cities expanding ever outwards. The smarter thing to do would have been to implement policies that prioritize vertical developments, allowing more people to settle in a more concentrated area. A shift in our urban development policies will thus be crucial to keep people safe. There is also a heightened need for greater investment in flood-protection and detection systems. However, it is unclear where a poor country like Pakistan as well as other developing countries similarly exposed to climate change are supposed to find the funds for such development given the limited fiscal space they have in an era of global inflation. If there was ever a time for a revolution in the way multilateral lenders like the IMF and World Bank approach financing and bailout conditions for countries like Pakistan, it is now. There is an urgent need to ensure that these countries can meet their climate protection and disaster reduction and management needs. Bailouts should not impede this vital function.