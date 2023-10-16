Project launched to facilitate orthopaedics research

A multi-million rupee project has been launched to promote research in medical and health science under which young researchers and healthcare professionals in the field of orthopaedics from across the country would be offered financial assistance for conducting research to find local solutions to problems being faced by people.

In order to facilitate research in the field of orthopaedics, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Orthopaedic Association and Pharmevo Research Forum to select four top proposals for research and award research grant for them at 36th Pak OrthoCon 2023 which would be held from November 2 to 5 in Karachi.

Dr Masood Jawaid from the Pharmevo Research Forum while Prof Asadullah Makhdoom and Prof Azeem Akhund of the Pakistan Orthopaedic Association signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Designed and launched by the Pharmevo Research Forum, the project would engage different researchers and healthcare professionals from Pakistan who would be awarded one million research grants by the research body so that their studies could identify the areas that needed immediate government attention, policymaking and healthcare solutions.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, the health professionals lamented that the authorities which were expected and supposed to give go-ahead for the clinical trials and research in the field of medical had actually emerged as a key hurdle in approving research projects as they lacked enough qualified people.

They were of the view that the medical fraternity in Pakistan did not have access to exact data and trustworthy numbers which were crucial for research-based initiatives in the field of health sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jawaid said the Research Startup Challenge offered a unique platform for young orthopaedic professionals to present their research proposals and compete for the opportunity to secure research grants to advance their projects. “With this initiative, our aim is to nurture a culture of research and innovation within the orthopaedics community in Pakistan,” he added.

He said the financial support would empower young researchers to conduct in-depth studies, gather data, gain recognition and exposure, and make significant contributions to the orthopaedics field.