Man drowns, children rescued

A foreign national drowned in the sea off Karachi on Sunday. However, his two children were rescued.
The incident occurred on the beach near the periphery of a seafront residential complex in Defence Housing Authority Phase VIII.
The foreign national, Shahbaz Younus, along with his two children was bathing in the sea when they were washed away. Residents of the complex who saw this happening shouted for help alerting security guards nearby who rescued them. They were rushed to a hospital where the man died and his two children are under treatment.
The Lost River and the Rising SeaThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of...
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned...
A multi-million rupee project has been launched to promote research in medical and health science under which young...
The Sindh High Court has set aside life imprisonment of a man in a female doctor murder case starting that the...
In a letter to Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurrum...
HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad has condemned the corporate farming projects under way in the province, and...