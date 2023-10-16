Man drowns, children rescued

A foreign national drowned in the sea off Karachi on Sunday. However, his two children were rescued.

The incident occurred on the beach near the periphery of a seafront residential complex in Defence Housing Authority Phase VIII.

The foreign national, Shahbaz Younus, along with his two children was bathing in the sea when they were washed away. Residents of the complex who saw this happening shouted for help alerting security guards nearby who rescued them. They were rushed to a hospital where the man died and his two children are under treatment.