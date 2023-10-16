SHC sets aside conviction of man in Canadian doctor murder case

The Sindh High Court has set aside life imprisonment of a man in a female doctor murder case starting that the prosecution failed to prove charges.

Mohammad Faisal, alias Kala, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an additional district and sessions court East for committing the murder of a Canadian doctor during a robbery incident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to the prosecution, the appellant along with other co-accused committed robbery at the house of Dr Aisha in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on August 2, 2019, and as the family members offered resistance, they shot the doctor.

A counsel for the appellant submitted that she was falsely implicated in the case as other co-accused Anwar Ali, Azmat and Rehmat were acquitted by the trial court.

An additional prosecutor general opposed the appeal and submitted that the vehicle used in the robbery was owned by the wife of the appellant and supported the trial court order.

A single bench of the SHC headed by Justice Irshad Ali Shah after hearing the arguments and perusal of evidence observed that the complainant was not examined by the prosecution under the pretext that he had shifted to Canada and his non-examination in any case could safely be resolved in favour of the appellant.

The high court observed that other prosecution witnesses had deposed that the victim had come with her children and spouse from Canada to attend a marriage ceremony and during robbery they also exchanged fire with the robbers who fled and the injured victim was shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

The SHC observed that as per witnesses’ statements, the victim was shifted to a private hospital where she was pronounced dead and later her body was shifted to Jinnah hospital where post-mortem was conducted and its report said her death was instantaneous.

The high court observed that the investigation officer did not secure vehicle used in commission of offence in presence of independent witnesses and did not explain reason why the recovery of the vehicle was not secured in presence of independent witnesses.

The bench observed that there was no forensic report of close circuit cameras recordings and it was admitted by the investigation officer that such CCTV recordings were made viral by the police.

The SHC observed that the recovery of the pistol was not made from the exclusive possession of the appellant and such recovery together with the recovery of the car allegedly used in the commission of the incident even otherwise would not be enough to maintain conviction of the appellant.

The SHC observed that the prosecution had failed to prove charges on the appellant and no identification parade was conducted with involvement of a magistrate. The high court set aside the trial court order and ordered the appellant’s release if not required in other cases.